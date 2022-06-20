Helicopter crashes in field near Burton in Lonsdale
A helicopter has crashed in a field in North Yorkshire, police have said.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, are at the scene off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, after the crash happened just before midday.
People have been "strongly urged" to avoid the area by police, who said they had no further information at this time.
Burton in Lonsdale is on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, near to the border with Lancashire and Cumbria.
