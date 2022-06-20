Camblesforth fire: Two people killed in house blaze
- Published
Two people have died in a house fire in North Yorkshire.
Fire crews and police were called to the blaze in Manor Close, Camblesforth, near Selby, at about 05:00 BST on Sunday.
Two people died at the scene, and a third received medical treatment, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force appealed for anyone with information to get in touch. No neighbouring properties were damaged, a spokesman added.
