Man arrested over York Memorial Gardens sex assault
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in York.
The attack took place at about 04:40 BST on Thursday in Memorial Gardens on Leeman Road, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Officers said the woman was receiving specialist support.
The man was arrested on Thursday afternoon and remained in custody, police said, with any witnesses being asked to get in touch.
A section of the park was still cordoned off to the public, officers added.
