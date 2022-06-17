Foss barrier: Major £38m upgrade to flood defences complete
A £38m upgrade to York's Foss flood barrier has been completed.
The long-running project, combined with finished flood defence work, will better protect 2,000 properties, the Environment Agency (EA) said.
Work included the installation of a new 18-tonne lifting flood gate which is 28ft (8.5m) tall.
The EA said the taller replacement gate would stop flood water from the River Ouse backing up along the River Foss after heavy rainfall.
The work was ordered after the city was flooded when the barrier pumps became overwhelmed after torrential rain hit the region on Boxing Day 2015.
A total of 627 properties in York were affected by the floods.
Improvement work at the pumping station began in spring 2016 and its completion means "the Foss Barrier is now one of the most resilient flood defence assets in the country", the EA said.
The capacity of its eight pumps has been increased and the mechanical and electrical equipment operating the gate has been replaced.
Emma Howard Boyd, EA chair, said: "The upgraded Foss Barrier and flood defence work across the city will make people and businesses more resilient to future climate impacts.
"The work here continues and with further investments we are upgrading and creating new flood storage areas as well as installing bespoke property-level protection to homes and businesses across the city."
The barrier was originally built in 1987 and protected the city during floods in 1995, 2000, 2007 and 2012, the EA added.
