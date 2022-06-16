Linton-on-Ouse: MP believes asylum centre battle can be won
- Published
An MP opposing government plans for an asylum centre at a former RAF station believes campaigners fighting against them can "win the battle".
The Home Office intends to house up to 1,500 men at Linton-on-Ouse, near York.
Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, said it was a "flawed proposal" and the village was unsuitable for such a centre.
No final decision on using the site as an asylum centre had been taken, the government said.
"I think we can still win this battle," Mr Hollinrake said.
There was a risk the Home Office could make a "unilateral decision", he said, but legal challenges were still being considered by Hambleton District Council.
"We are not going to take this lying down, even if it starts to be occupied by asylum seekers we are still going to fight the fight until we win," he said.
The proposals, first revealed in April, are part of the government's new policy designed to cut the amount spent on housing asylum seekers in hotels.
Opponents have raised concerns about the possible impact on residents and local services.
"Putting 1,500 young, single men, non detained, in the centre of a small rural village of 600 is absolutely wrong," Mr Hollinrake said.
"It is wrong for the people of that village and for the asylum seekers themselves."
The site would be designed to be as self-sufficient as possible, with accommodation, recreation, a shop and medical facilities being provided, according to the Home Office.
Kevin Foster, the Minister for Safe and Legal Migration, has previously said no final decision on the use of the site had been taken.
In a letter to North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe, Mr Foster said no-one would be accommodated at the site "until it is safe and conforms to all legal requirements, including planning".
The commissioner said she had also received assurances any additional policing costs would be met by the government.
Mr Foster's letter confirmed Hambleton District Council would receive seven days' written notice before anyone was moved on to the site and there would be no "large influx" of people.
Mr Hollinrake, who is due to meet Home Office officials again on Thursday afternoon, said he did not believe anyone would be placed on the site before the end of June.
He added the Home Office was still examining issues relating to policing, public services, health care and the security of village residents
"When they have concluded all that I very much hope they will reverse their decision and put this facility somewhere else."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.