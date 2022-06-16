Thirsk: Plans approved for private aviary for neglected parrots
A plan to create a large private aviary providing a home for neglected, unwanted and abused parrots has been approved in North Yorkshire.
Tricia Phillips has been given consent by Hambleton District Council to build a sanctuary to house birds which rescue centres are unable to rehome.
The growing flock of 40 birds includes conures, cockatiels, Senegal parrots, rosellas and Hahn's macaw.
The site in Thirsk will be one of England's biggest private aviaries.
Mrs Phillips, who runs a farm and glamping site at Busby Stoop with her husband, Alan, said she had been inspired to build the 314 sq m (3,379 sq ft) aviary after being horrified by the treatment many of the birds endure.
Groups such as North Yorkshire Parrot Rescue say parrots are in crisis after the 2007 EU Commission ban on importing wild birds into Europe sparked a domestic breeding boom, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mrs Phillips said many of the birds were bought on impulse by people with little knowledge about their natural need for flying space or to live in large friendship groups.
"Eighty per cent of parrots are rehomed within the first two years of their life because people have no concept about what they're taking on," she said.
"I can't give these birds back to the wild, but I can try and give them the next best thing."
Mrs Phillips said the sanctuary could not be opened to visitors as it would not be a safe environment, but she has invited people to sponsor the birds.
