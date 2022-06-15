North Yorkshire Police officer sentenced over child indecent images
A police officer who downloaded nearly 9,000 indecent images of children over a seven-year period has been sentenced.
Christopher Groom, 41, was found to have 8,707 Category C photos on a mobile and laptop seized from his home.
Groom, who resigned from North Yorkshire Police following his arrest, pleaded guilty in May to making indecent images between 2014 and 2021.
The ex-Hambleton and Richmond response officer was given an 18-month community order at Leeds Magistrates' Court.
He was also ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation days with Safer Lives and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.
Category C is the least serious of three categories used to assess indecent images.
Deputy Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police Mabs Hussain said the force demanded the "highest level" of integrity from its officers and staff.
"The abhorrent and criminal actions of Groom have betrayed that public trust and he has betrayed North Yorkshire Police," he said.
Groom, of Main Street, in Claxton, Malton, was also placed on the Register of Sex Offenders for five years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
Although he has resigned, an accelerated misconduct hearing will be considered by the Chief Constable and its professional standards department.
