Whitby poll backs second home ban
- Published
A possible ban on people buying new-build properties as second homes in Whitby has been supported by voters.
A parish poll, held on Monday, saw more than 2,000 people vote in favour of restricting property sales.
According to Scarborough Borough Council, the number of second homes and holiday lets in the town has doubled over the last 20 years.
The vote is not legally binding, but it could help inform future planning decisions.
Whitby Community Network said the result clearly demonstrated the "strength" of feeling among residents.
"We trust that our elected councillors will take note and take action," the organisation added.
In March, a report to Scarborough Borough Council revealed the growth in second homes in the town.
It said in 2001 about 8% of the town's total housing stock were holiday lets or second homes.
By 2021 that number had increased to 19.89% or 1,681 properties.
Voters in the town were asked to answer yes or no to the proposition that all new build homes in the area should be restricted to full-time local occupation as a primary residence.
The council said 2,111 people said yes, while 157 opposed the idea. Turnout for the vote was 22.72%.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.