David Taylor: Skipton man admits killing couple found dead at their home
A man has pleaded guilty to killing a husband and wife at their home four days before Christmas.
John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, were found dead at a house in Regent Crescent, Skipton, on 21 December.
David Taylor, 35, who has paranoid schizophrenia, denied murdering the couple but pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Taylor, of Regent Crescent, Skipton, is reported to be the couple's son.
He will be sentenced on 13 July
Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford QC told the court that consultant psychiatrists had agreed the defence of diminished responsibility was available to Taylor.
He said the defendant had suffered from paranoid schizophrenia for a number of years and there was evidence he had sought medical assistance the day before the killings.
"In all the circumstances the pleas to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility are acceptable to the Crown and we do not seek a trial on the allegations of murder," Mr Sandiford said.
Remanding Taylor into the care of Rampton Secure Hospital, Judge Jonathan Rose said the defendant could be imprisoned, detained under the Mental Health Act 1983 or made subject to a hybrid order involving hospital treatment followed by a prison term if he recovered.
The judge expressed his condolences to family members who had attended court for the hearing.
