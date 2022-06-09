North Yorkshire police officer Joseph McCabe denies sexual assault
Published
A serving police officer charged with sexual assault by touching has appeared in court.
Joseph McCabe, 27, from Harrogate, denied the offence during a short hearing at York Magistrates' Court.
District judge Adrian Lower granted him unconditional bail. A trial date has been set for 11 October at the same court.
North Yorkshire Police said Mr McCabe had been suspended from duty pending the outcome of legal proceedings.
