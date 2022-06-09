Speedboat driver fined for sailing near dolphins at Scarborough
A speedboat owner who circled a pod of dolphins as onlookers urged him to stop has been fined £200.
Christopher Barker, 45, aimed the small water craft at the group of cephalopods off the Scarborough coast on 9 July last year.
Witnesses said he had driven at speeds of up to 25 knots (30 mph) York Magistrates' Court heard.
In his defence, he said he had only owned the boat for a month and was unaware of dolphins' protected status.
Geoff Ellis, prosecuting, read a number of witness statements which suggested the speedboat had come within 20 to 30m of the group of bottlenose dolphins.
The aquatic creatures tried to move further out to sea but were unable to do so, and at one point were split up into two.
Witnesses estimated it took 10 minutes for Barker to stop, despite people on a nearby pier and on a passing boat trying to attract his attention, Mr Ellis said.
'Knew nothing'
Mr Ellis said the defendant had told police he only purchased the boat in June 2021 and had no experience or training in its use at sea.
The defendant's solicitor said he had set out knowing "nothing about dolphins" and had no experience in handling the boat.
When interviewed by police he told officers he was unaware of the legal protections provided to dolphins and had been "stupid rather than reckless", the court heard.
Barker's solicitor said he had received a great deal of unpleasant messages on social media as a result of the case.
She said he had done "something stupid," which he acknowledged and apologised for.
Barker, who had initially denied the offence, admitted intentionally and recklessly disturbing an endangered species.
District Judge Adrian Lower said it was the first case of its kind heard by the court and he was sure the defendant had no idea his actions would "amount to a criminal offence".
Describing it as a unique case, he fined him £200 plus costs.
He ordered Mr Barker, of The Caravan, Brompton Carr Lane, Scarborough, to pay the £200 fine plus £300 in costs and a £34 surcharge within 28 days.
