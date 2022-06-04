Police van crashes into house in Scarborough
A police van responding to a 999 call crashed into the side of a house.
The Ford Transit hit the corner of the building in Seamer Road, Scarborough, at about 22:50 BST on Friday, North Yorkshire Police said.
Neither the homeowner nor the two officers in the response vehicle were hurt, the force said, but the van sustained "front end damage".
Anyone who witnessed the crash is being urged to contact police.
The van was taken away from the scene and the homeowner moved to temporary accommodation while structural engineers assessed the house.
A police spokesman said: "Other officers attended the emergency call which was a report of a disturbance at a house in the Quarry Mount area of Scarborough.
"They were able to resolve the issue without further incident."
