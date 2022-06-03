Platinum Jubilee: Yorkshire beacon lightings trigger 999 calls
Firefighters were called out to "numerous reports of large fires in the open" overnight that all turned out to be Jubilee Beacons.
About 3,000 beacons were lit across the UK and the Commonwealth on Thursday evening to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they received a number of calls from concerned members of the public.
However, they were all "controlled burnings", it confirmed.
