Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: School boss and museum founder recognised
- Published
The leader of a school academy trust and the founder of an air museum in Yorkshire are among those recognised in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours.
Martyn Oliver, chief executive of Outwood Grange Trust, from North Yorkshire, has been given a knighthood.
Meanwhile, Rachel Semlyen, who founded the Yorkshire Air Museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial at Elvington is appointed an MBE.
Both said they were "honoured" to have been recognised by the Queen.
The Outwood Grange trust sponsors 40 schools across the north of England and Sir Martyn, who is from Tollerton, was appointed to lead it in 2016.
He said: "It is great recognition of all we achieved at Outwood and in the communities we proudly serve," he said.
"While I am truly humbled at receiving this most prestigious award, it has been my honour to serve so many children and to raise the standards of their education, working alongside some of the most dedicated and committed colleagues you could wish for."
Rachel Semlyen founded a charitable trust in the 1980s after meeting veterans at Elvington in North Yorkshire and realising the importance of preserving the World War II RAF station.
"It is a huge tribute to the museum and all the amazing people who have helped to make it possible," she said of her honour.
"It is nearly 40 years since I approached the owners of what was then an abandoned and derelict wartime site, with the idea of restoring the buildings and creating a museum that would commemorate its place in history and the courageous air crews who flew from here."
She said it had been a long but exciting journey to see it become a fully accredited museum, with both a national and international reputation.
"It has been a wonderful privilege to have played a part in this and I am extremely grateful to all of them, to my fellow trustees, and to my family, for their support."
Other people honoured in North Yorkshire include Lady Jane Gibson, who is appointed OBE for services to volunteering, heritage and the arts.
Meanwhile, Lynne Gabriel, Professor of Counselling and Mental Health at York St John University, is also appointed OBE for services to education.
