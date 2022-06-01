Scarborough Hyundai garage attacked by vandal

A vandal who smashed windscreens, wing mirrors and dented panels on vehicles parked at a car dealership is being hunted by police.
Officers said 24 cars were vandalised at the Minstergate Hyundai garage in Scarborough on 28 May.
North Yorkshire Police said they believed thousands of pounds of damage had been caused in the attack.
The force said some of the damaged vehicles were those of customers, who had left their cars to be serviced.
A spokesperson said: "All the vehicles either had their front or rear windscreen smashed, wing mirrors smashed or panel work kicked and dented."
The damage occurred at around 07:00 BST when a secure area behind the garage at Queen Margaret's Industrial Estate was broken into by a person wearing black clothing.
Police appealed for information, including anyone seen in the area at the time of the incident.
