Craven second homes threat highlighted in report
High numbers of holiday homes and second homes risk breaking up rural communities in North Yorkshire, a council report has warned.
The report, for Craven District Council, said the area has about 800 second homes which was contributing to a lack of affordable homes.
It said some villages in the area were evenly split between holiday lets and permanent residents.
A council committee has made a number of recommendations to tackle the issue.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the report was commissioned after complaints communities in the area had been "under siege" following an influx of visitors to the Yorkshire Dales during the pandemic.
It said the growth in people holidaying at home had increased the lack of affordable homes which could mean schools and shops closing due to a lack of people living there permanently.
The report said while there were benefits to the economy, tourism was also causing problems with traffic, litter and anti-social behaviour.
Councillor David Staveley, chair of the select committee, previously said "no-one was taking ownership" of the problems that come with tourism.
"The Covid pandemic has seen a significant increase in visitor numbers in some parts of the Craven district and members were keen to find out how this was being managed and the impact it has on local communities.
"We hope that our findings provide a clear summary of areas that require focus and action."
Craven contains a number of popular Yorkshire Dales tourist spots, including Horton-in-Ribblesdale, where most walkers start and finish the Three Peaks Challenge, Skipton, Malham Cove and Bolton Abbey.
Councillors will be asked to approve the draft report at a meeting on 8 June and have made 10 recommendations, including a better approach to the planning of new housing and events.
They also want the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority to review its no litter bins policy and also provide "greater on-site management" at tourism hotspots.
The authority has been approached for comment.
