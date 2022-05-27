Scarborough: Ram-raid pair jailed after being caught in the act
Two ram-raiders caught in the act stealing alcohol and cigarettes from a shop have been jailed.
The pair caused £10,000 of damage when they reversed a VW Golf into the Spar shop on Falsgrave Road, Scarborough , at about 02:15 BST on 7 March.
David John Marsh, 50, of no fixed abode and Martin Leo Duffy, 42 of Scalby Road, Scarborough, both pleaded guilty to burglary at York Crown Court.
Marsh was given a two-year sentence and Duffy 22 months.
North Yorkshire Police said the duo were caught when firearms officers patrolling the town spotted them loading large bags filled with alcohol and cigarettes into the car.
Officers used a stun gun to subdue the raiders after they attempted to run away, the force added.
Det Sgt David Adams said the robbery had caused "a serious level of damage to the shop front at significant financial loss to the owners".
He said Marsh and Duffy had shown a "flagrant disregard" for the safety of the public by "effectively using the car as a battering ram".
He said he "welcomed the sentences" and paid tribute to the firearms officers who "caught the two of them in the act and swiftly arrested them".
