A64 shut after 'serious' crash ends in car fire
A major road into York has been closed after a car burst into flames after colliding with a lorry.
The A64 is shut eastbound between junction 44 of the A1(M) and the A1237 roundabout following the crash, which happened in the early hours of Friday.
The closure is expected to remain in place until "at least" 10:00 BST while investigations are carried out.
Drivers are being warned of delays and diversions are in place, National Highways said.
