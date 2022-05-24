Stuck hedgehog emergency call prompts 999 warning
An emergency call about a trapped hedgehog prompted police to issue a light-hearted warning about "hogging" the 999 number.
The caller asked officers "to rescue a hedgehog with its head stuck in a gate," North Yorkshire Police said.
"We hope the little fella is OK, but this wasn't a 999 police emergency," they added.
The force said an emergency was when a "crime was in progress" or if someone was "in immediate danger".
It added: "We love animals, and will often step in help them as part of our usual police work, but please help us ensure we use our resources in the best possible way."
