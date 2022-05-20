Linton-On-Ouse: Civil servants booed at asylum centre meeting
Home Office officials were booed when they met with villagers opposing plans to use a former RAF base to house hundreds of male asylum seekers.
The government intends to use the site at Linton-on-Ouse, near York, for up to 1,500 people, with 60 set to arrive before the end of the month
On Thursday senior civil servants were questioned for two hours by residents.
During the meeting it was announced Home Secretary Priti Patel will meet with villagers to hear their concerns.
The plans, first revealed in April, have been heavily criticised over concerns about the impact on the local area, lack of facilities and lack of consultation.
"It's madness," protester Susan Ineson said.
"They've not been to this village and looked at the airbase and seen where it's been based and seen how the village is so close to the airbase."
Residents claim the asylum seekers, who will be housed with food and recreational activities, will have "nothing to do" in the rural area.
"I feel sorry for them as much as I feel sorry for us," Ms Ineson added.
Senior Home Office official Cheryl Avery told the meeting it was "part of our plan" to make sure Ms Patel visited residents.
Linton resident Aundrea Watson told the meeting nobody in government had "one iota what the impact is on our mental health and wellbeing".
She said: "The villagers are in crisis, and I mean crisis, right now."
Ms Avery told the meeting the Home Office wanted to hold drop-in sessions, with residents being encouraged to view the former airbase, which closed in 2020.
She said the plans would make the process for those seeking asylum quicker and more efficient for the tax payer, but admitted that communication had been poor.
North Yorkshire Police said it would have a dedicated officer patrolling the village in the evening, starting when the centre began accepting asylum seekers.
Earlier this week, Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake called on the prime minister to halt the plans.
