York City superfan Jack Ratcliffe an inspiration, players say
A teenage football fan with Down's syndrome whose match reports have become a feature of his beloved club's programmes has been praised by players.
Write-ups by York City superfan Jack Ratcliffe, 15, are regularly shared by the National League North side.
He is such a hit that, when the team won a play-off final place on Saturday, goalkeeper Peter Jameson hoisted Jack on to his shoulders to celebrate.
"I had to look for little Jack at the end, what a star he is," said Jameson.
Jack, who has written match reports all season, first came to the club's attention when his mum Ali Metcalfe posted his summaries online.
He has since become something of a 12th man at the club, with his writing featured in match-day programmes and supported by the club's fanzine.
"Jack feels part of the team and sometimes sits with the injured players," said Ms Metcalfe.
"The club have been so supportive and writing his match reports has encouraged him to read and write - he doesn't have to be asked."
Jack, who was at the heart of York's on-field celebrations after their semi-final victory over Brackley, has forged a special relationship with goalie Pete Jameson.
A keen player himself, Jack has even practised his goalkeeping skills with Jameson during pre-match warm-ups.
Jameson said: "Every day I see him he has a smile on his face and he's an amazing lad and he makes me feel better.
"I look forward to seeing him every match day because he is a superstar.
"I've got a lot of time for him and his mum and I know all the lads in the dressing room have - he's lovely and we all think a lot of him."
Jack and his mum said they hoped he would be writing about a victory when he pens his next report - as York go for glory against Boston United in Saturday's play-off final.
