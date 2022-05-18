North Yorkshire: Biker, 52, dies in collision with car in Craven
- Published
A biker has died following a collision with a car in North Yorkshire, police have said.
The man, aged 52, died at the scene on West Road, at the junction for Lothersdale, in Craven, at about 18:20 BST on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old male driver of the car - a black Ford Fiesta - was not hurt, a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
Officers have appealed for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with dashcam footage, to get in touch.
The road was closed for seven hours while emergency services worked at the scene, police added.
