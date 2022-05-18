Selby knife attack: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was attacked with a knife.
North Yorkshire Police were called to Flaxley Road in Selby, near to the Balti House, at about 00:30 BST on Wednesday.
The woman suffered serious injuries in the assault and was taken to hospital, the force said.
A 25-year-old man, from Selby, has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A police spokesperson said officers are trying to trace two members of the public who helped the woman before the emergency services arrived.
"We are appealing for them to come forward as key witnesses as we believe they could have key information which will assist the investigation," they said.
