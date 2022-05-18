Asylum seekers to arrive at RAF Linton-on-Ouse by end of May - MP
The first wave of asylum seekers to be housed at a former RAF station in North Yorkshire will arrive by the end of the month, according to an MP.
Kevin Hollinrake said he had been told up to 60 people would be brought to RAF Linton-on-Ouse "on or before 31 May".
He described plans to house 1,500 men at the base while their applications are processed as "simply unacceptable".
The government has previously said the centre would "provide safe and self-sufficient accommodation".
Plans to use the centre on the outskirts of Linton-on-Ouse have been heavily criticised over concerns about the impact on the local area, lack of facilities and lack of consultation.
Mr Hollinrake, the Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, described the location as "totally unsuitable" and said the Home Office had "failed at every turn to actively respond to and mitigate the very reasonable concerns that have been raised".
He said he was still waiting for responses to the concerns of residents sent to officials on 21 April.
"It is simply unacceptable that this has been pushed through under the guise of this being an emergency, with the pandemic even cited as justification."
He said he also doubted whether facilities such as a gym, cinema, library, policing plan, and CCTV cameras would be in place before the centre is occupied.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mark Robson, the Conservative leader of Hambleton District Council, said news of the imminent arrival had been a "bit of a bombshell".
"What we were told was four to six weeks just before Easter and has suddenly become two weeks' time," he said.
He said there remained a great deal of worry and concern in the area about the plans and he had in the "strongest possible terms" asked the Home Office to pause the proposal immediately.
Hambleton Council has previously said it is considering mounting a legal challenge, but is waiting for professional advice.
Mr Hollinrake said he was working with the authority and intended to raise the issue in Parliament "by any means possible".
The Home Office has said the centre would "help end our reliance on expensive hotels which are costing the taxpayer £4.7million a day, and we are engaging with local stakeholders about the use of the site."
