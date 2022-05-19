Scarborough Victorian cliff railway refurbishment completed
- Published
A 140-year-old funicular railway at a seaside resort is reopening after essential engineering works.
The Victorian Tramway, which climbs the steep cliff from Scarborough South Bay seafront closed for work in January.
Owner Amy Bartle said the tramway is "an important part of Scarborough's landscape" and will be taking passengers again from Friday.
The cliff lift was installed in 1881 to link the resort's Foreshore with St Nicholas Gardens.
Ms Bartle, who is the fourth generation of the family to run the business, said it cost £200,000 and took four months to remove, refurbish and then reinstall two chassis and carriages.
The railway also has new state-of-the art wiring and software, new emergency brakes, and a modern computer drive for improved safety and efficiency, she said.
"Central Tramway is part of Scarborough's South Bay landscape, we know how important it is for both locals and visitors," she said.
"We see ourselves as custodians of this historic amenity and attraction and we hope this work will guarantee the safe running of the tramway for many more years to come."
"We are delighted to have the carriages back in Scarborough and back in operation, looking like new," said general manager Helen Galvin.
"We can't wait to welcome passengers back."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.