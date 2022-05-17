Ingleborough: Yorkshire Dales mountain snacks outlet approved
A plan to open a kiosk on the path to the summit of the Yorkshire Dales' second highest peak has been approved.
A parish council had warned the outlet would worsen litter issues on Ingleborough, but the applicant said it would use reusable crockery and cups.
The 2,372ft (723m) summit is climbed as part of the famous Three Peaks walk.
The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority called the small timber kiosk a "low-key scheme" and said the structure was already in place.
A National Park spokesperson said the kiosk at the bottom of a garden at Crina Bottom would be open "for a few hours at the weekend and during the holidays".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a meeting heard the kiosk structure had been erected on the highly protected site without planning permission - an issue which had regularly drawn sharp criticism from the authority's members.
Applicant Adam Gough agreed to not display signs outside the croft where the food and drinks would be served, and there would be no tables or chairs outside.
Neil Heseltine, Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority chair, said: "At the heart of every planning decision we make as a National Park Authority is our purpose to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of this fantastic area.
"It is the committee's view that this scheme does not compromise that purpose."
