Event marks Harrogate group's sewing efforts for NHS during pandemic
- Published
A group of sewers who provided support to the NHS during the pandemic are getting back together for a special event to celebrate their efforts.
The "Harrogate Scrubbers", founded by teacher Fran Taylor, stepped in during the first lockdown to provide much-needed scrubs and PPE.
The group produced more than 2,000 items in just six weeks, including laundry bags, scrub caps and gowns.
It came at a time when supplies were at their most stretched.
The group had more than 800 members at its peak in 2020, supplying items of PPE to local hospitals, GPs and care homes.
Since then, some members have created a quilt square, depicting what it meant to them to have been involved in the project.
These have all been compiled into five quilts, and a book has also been created by the group's founder, with photos of the squares and each group member's memories.
"The experience of being part of the Harrogate Scrubbers meant so much to so many people, that we wanted to commemorate the groups achievements, and also give everyone something to remember for the part they played supporting the NHS in the pandemic," Ms Taylor said.
She said the event - taking place at Pavilions of Harrogate on Wednesday, was also an opportunity for group members to share their memories.
The event will also be used to raise funds for the Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.
