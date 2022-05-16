University of York to be location for new solar farm
A £1.5m solar farm project is to be based at the University of York to help meet its net-zero carbon targets.
The facility will be located at the new Institute for Safe Autonomy, a robotics research centre, and will cover an area of 10,700 to 16,000 sq ft (1,000 to 1,500 sq m).
It will generate enough power to supply 80% of the building's expected daily usage, the university said.
It is being funded by the UK Research Partnership Investment Fund (UKRPIF).
Prof Miles Elsden, director of the Institute for Safe Autonomy, said the panels would provide about 200 kW of power to the building.
"The facility will be made up of a range of different panel configurations - from static ground installations to sun-tracking arrays and vertical towers, to panels deployed on the side of the building and its rooftop," he said.
"It is a really exciting and innovative project that shows our commitment as a university to sourcing sustainable energy."
The solar farm is one of nine projects being funded by UKRPIF to improve environmental sustainability.
The projects will also contribute to government targets to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 and achieve net-zero by 2050.
