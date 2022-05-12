York Minster marks jubilee with royal treasures display
An exhibition celebrating York Minster's links to the monarchy will form part of its celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Among the items on show will be the throne used to crown Anglo-Saxon Kings and a bible signed by Elizabeth of York or her granddaughter Elizabeth I.
Majesty: Monarchy and York Minster will highlight the cathedral's "strong royal connections", a spokesperson said.
The exhibition opens on 14 May in the Minster's Treasury.
"Since King Edwin of Northumbria converted to Christianity in 627 AD and ordered the construction of a small wooden church for his baptism, the first York Minster, the cathedral has had strong royal connections," Helen Rawson, Head of Heritage at York Minster, said.
The wedding of Edward III and Philippa of Hainault in 1328 was held at the Minster, while Richard III's son Edward was invested as Prince of Wales in 1483 in in the adjacent old Archbishop's Palace.
Ms Rawson added: "These associations have continued over the centuries with Queen Elizabeth II's mother, then Duchess of York, attending the re-dedication of the famous medieval Five Sisters window in memory of the women who died in service of the British Empire during the First World War, while her husband the Duke of York, later George VI, unveiled the York City War Memorial."
Other pieces to feature in the exhibition, some of which have never gone on public display before, include, a Minster Police truncheon, Maundy Money distributed in 2012 and several Great Seals, which were used to authenticate documents by the monarch.
A rare manuscript part-book, compiled for the Minster choir in the 18th Century, will also be on show.
It features Handel's anthem Zadok the Priest written for the coronation of George III and used at every coronation since.
