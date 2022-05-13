Sutton Bank mystery: New leads over death of woman found in 1981
- Published
A woman whose body was found dumped more than 40 years ago could finally be identified after an appeal yielded 28 potential names.
Her remains were discovered at Sutton Bank, North Yorkshire, in 1981, after an anonymous phone call to police.
However, despite extensive inquiries she has remained unidentified.
Adam Harland, who is leading the cold case review, said a fresh appeal for help in March had produced dozens of new leads in the case.
Mr Harland, from North Yorkshire Police, said while some names would be discounted detailed inquiries would be carried out into others, with the hope of advancing to DNA analysis.
He said he expected investigations around the names to take a number of months but was hopeful, with the public's help, that the case could be finally cracked.
"At the beginning of these inquiries it seems you are never going to resolve it, but then one day you get a breakthrough and then usually most of the back story will reveal itself pretty quickly."
"Until we know who she is, the only way we can go about trying to find that out is by people coming forward and suggesting names.
"We absolutely rely on the public looking at the case and wondering. Their intrigue can help us resolve it."
The woman's decomposed body was discovered to one side of the A170 Thirsk to Scarborough road after the anonymous tip-off, during which the caller refused to give his name citing "security reasons".
Although she was found in 1981, the state of decomposition indicated it was likely she had been there since 1979, police said.
Experts concluded she was probably a married mother of two or three children, 5ft 4in (1.6m) tall, slim and aged about 40.
She wore size four shoes and had distinguishing features, including a mild, upper spine malformation that could have made her hold her head at an unusual angle.
While police have long suspected she was murdered, there has never been enough evidence to officially categorise the case as such.
The last time detectives actively investigated the case was in 2012 when her body was exhumed from an unmarked grave to gather new DNA evidence.
Her profile was compared to samples of families who could potentially be related to the woman but no match was found.
