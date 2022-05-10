Former Harrogate council HQ plans approved despite roof terrace concerns
Plans to transform Harrogate Borough Council's former headquarters with a two-storey extension and rooftop restaurant have been approved.
The proposals for Crescent Gardens - which has sat empty since 2017 - also include new office space and a gym.
Some local residents have raised concerns over privacy regarding the roof terrace.
But developers Impala Estates say the scheme would bring "significant benefits" to the town.
The firm's director David Hartley said the benefits included bringing an empty building back into use and creating quality office space.
But Historic England questioned the public benefits and said the roof extension should not exceed one storey.
Local resident Jackie Davis told a meeting of Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee the roof terrace was her "primary concern".
"This must have adequate screening, preferably trees behind the roof glass balustrade to try to protect our privacy," she said.
There were also concerns raised about the possibility of the venue being turned into a bar or nightclub in the future if the restaurant failed.
In response, council officers said licensing restrictions would be put on the building's use, and extra screening would be installed on the rooftop terrace.
Crescent Gardens was vacated by the council when it moved into its new Knapping Mount headquarters in 2017.
At the time, the council said it would sell the building to property developer Adam Thorpe, but plans to redevelop the site fell through after Mr Thorpe's company went into administration, with debts of £11m, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
