Scarborough: Woman dies after falling from fourth floor ledge
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who fell from a fourth floor window ledge.
Police were called to Albemarle Crescent in Scarborough at 17:25 BST on Monday after the woman, who was in her 40s, was seen on the ledge.
Shortly after officers arrived, she fell and suffered fatal injuries, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force said it was "working to establish the exact circumstances that led to her death".
The arrested man remained in custody, police said.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has information about the incident, has been asked to get in touch with the North Yorkshire force.
