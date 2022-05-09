Axe-throwing venue asks York council to ease alcohol rules
- Published
Customers at an axe-throwing venue should be allowed to consume alcohol during sessions, its owners say.
Bosses at Viking-themed The Hilt, in York, have applied to have restrictions on drink sales lifted, claiming its competitors have "an edge".
Police and officials have opposed the idea, branding the mixture of alcohol and bladed weapons "a risk to the public".
They urged city councillors to reject the application.
Currently, alcohol can only be sold to punters after they have finished their axe throwing-session, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The owners of The Hilt, in Goodmangate, have asked for the sale of pre-purchased drinks, limited to two per customer, to be allowed.
An application form states the business has not had a single accident since it opened in September 2019, about six months before the first national lockdown.
It adds that some competitors allow members of the public to throw axes while drinking.
However, Sgt Jackie Booth, of North Yorkshire Police said the application was "littered with inconsistencies".
She said there was only one other axe-throwing venue in the county - located some distance away in Craven - and it was subject to the same alcohol restrictions.
"Allowing alcohol before and during the activity sessions could increase the risk of harm to staff, and other customers," she said.
Councillors on the licensing sub-committee are set to consider the application next Monday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.