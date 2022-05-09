Teenager brandishes BB gun at York PCSO
- Published
A police community support officer (PCSO) has been assaulted by a teenager brandishing a BB gun in York.
The incident took place on Crichton Avenue, York, at 12:30 BST on Saturday, North Yorkshire Police said.
The officer was not injured in the incident, but the suspect was verbally abusive to him as he fled the scene on a mountain bike.
The teenager was aged between 15 and 17 and officers have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
North Yorkshire Police said his behaviour was "clearly concerning" and they needed the public's help to establish what happened.
The teenager, who was wearing a light grey tracksuit, a dark-coloured baseball cap and dark sunglasses, headed in the Clifton direction after threatening the officer.
A force spokesperson said: "Despite the frightening incident the PCSO continued to search for the suspect, but was unable to locate him."
They added officers were keen to speak with two women who were in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.