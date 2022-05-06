Deer road deaths prompt North Yorkshire Police warning
Drivers have been warned to be on the lookout for deer after a spate of crashes involving the animals crossing roads in North Yorkshire.
Police in the county have attended 10 incidents in the past month in which deer were killed by vehicles.
Officers said crashes were more common in the spring as young buck roe deer move to new territories.
A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire force urged drivers to take particular care in forested areas.
"We've been to four incidents in Harrogate, two in Ryedale, two in Selby, and one each in Hambleton and York," they said.
"In every case, sorry to report, the deer have suffered non-survivable injuries."
Advice for drivers includes:
- Stay alert to deer in areas with signs and on roads through woods and forests
- Dip headlights when seeing a deer as the animal may freeze on the spot instead of leaving the road
- Look for other deer, as they often gather and travel in herds
- Only brake sharply and stop if there is no danger of being hit by following traffic
- Try not to suddenly swerve to avoid hitting a deer
A similar warning was issued by the force in March after the deaths of four deer.
Drivers have been told to watch out for deer warning road signs and also urged to pay special attention during peak times for deer movements ,which are from sunset to midnight and the hours shortly before and after sunrise.
In the event of hitting a deer, drivers are advised not approach the animal, but park safely and call the police.
