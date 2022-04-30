York Minster's affordable flats plan approved
Plans by York Minster to convert a building into flats have been approved after a row over affordable homes.
The Dean and Chapter of York, which runs the Minster, will turn its Church House offices in the city centre into 11 apartments.
A planning decision was deferred in January after York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell raised objections.
A revised application was submitted after the first attracted criticism for not including any affordable housing.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Alex McCallion, director of works and precinct at the Minster, said Ms Maskell supported the new plans.
The scheme will include two one-bedroom apartments set at an affordable rent, and more than £30,000 will be contributed to off-site affordable housing provision.
Income from the development on Ogleforth will be used to pay for maintenance of the Minster including the restoration of the Mauley Window, a medieval stained-glass window in the south nave aisle.
Mr McCallion said he was "very pleased" with their latest plans as they allowed for restoration of the window and affordable housing.
"Over the next 15 years York faces a fundraising target of £30m," he said.
"Members will have seen our interpretation boards which talked about being in a race against time to protect our mediaeval windows.
"Despite its great size, York Minster is actually an incredibly fragile building and this internationally celebrated iconic symbol of our great city is at risk."
The flats will not be used for holiday lets and could be ready by next summer, Mr McCallion added.
