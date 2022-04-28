York Crown Court trial juror jailed over internet research
A juror and practising solicitor who told fellow jury members what she had found on the internet about a trial they were hearing has been jailed.
Caroline Mitchell, 53, of North Parade, York, earlier pleaded guilty to disclosing information to jurors that was not evidence provided in court.
The historic child sexual abuse case at York Crown Court in March 2021 had to be abandoned and a new trial scheduled.
Mitchell was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for two months.
In the original trial at York, the defence and prosecution differed over whether the complainant had shared their bedroom with a sibling.
The jury was given a floor plan of the property but not the dimensions of the rooms, which could have changed since the 1970s when the abuse was alleged to have happened.
Jury members were warned not to speculate about the size of the room.
Mitchell had later gone online to look at a property her partner was interested in and found details of a house neighbouring the one involved in the case, including dimensions of the rooms.
She took a screenshot and the next day the clerk of the court entered the jury room and witnessed Mitchell showing that screenshot to another juror and commenting on it.
'Deep remorse'
Mitchell's barrister told Leeds Crown Court she had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had since been dismissed by her employers and faced action by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.
She had, her barrister added, lost her career and her professional qualifications.
Sentencing her, Judge Guy Kearl QC, the Recorder of Leeds, said he accepted Mitchell had shown "deep and clear remorse" for her actions and the sentence reflected her early guilty plea.
However, he said Mitchell had time to think about her actions "overnight and the following morning" before introducing evidence the defence and prosecution had "no knowledge of or ability to address".
The judge said her actions had meant the trial had to be aborted, delaying the outcome and causing both the complainant and defendant to have to give evidence a second time.
He accepted she did "not intend to undermine the course of justice", however he added that she was a solicitor, an officer of the court and someone used to obeying court orders as part of her daily life.
The judge said a custodial sentence was appropriate in the circumstances and said Mitchell should serve a total of four weeks in jail, with the remainder of her sentence on licence.
The original court case was subsequently retried in front of a new jury.
