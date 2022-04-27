Prince Andrew: Duke of York loses Freedom of City honour
The Duke of York has been stripped of his Freedom of the City of York honour following a vote by councillors.
The motion to remove the accolade given to Prince Andrew in 1987 was carried unanimously at a full council meeting.
Councillors also called for him to relinquish his Duke of York title in the wake of his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre in the US.
In February, the prince agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to Ms Giuffre, who had accused him of sexual assault.
Ms Giuffre had been suing the Duke of York in a civil case, claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, allegations he has repeatedly denied.
York Liberal Democrats, the largest group on City of York Council, said the prince was contacted by the local authority ahead of the meeting to inform him of the motion.
