Delayed £21.7m York Guildhall restoration completed
- Published
A £21.7m restoration of York's historic Guildhall has been completed after the project was beset by delays.
Work was due to end in 2021 but was held up by the pandemic, high river levels, and the discovery of human remains.
Chris Winspear, regional director of Vinci Construction, said it had thrown up "extraordinary engineering and logistic challenges".
The site will be leased to the University of York for 15 years.
Restoration work on the complex, parts of which date from the 15th century, began in 2019.
After the coronavirus outbreak held up work it was further delayed when human bones were discovered in June 2020.
Roman pottery, a hairpin and tiles used to create mosaics, as well as medieval coins, were also found.
Council leader Keith Aspden said the Guildhall was one of York and the region's "most historically significant buildings" and was pleased to see it restored.
"The investment in the Guildhall means that the complex will once again play an important role in the city's future for years to come, with excellent facilities for businesses and local residents to benefit from."
The restoration work includes improved office, meeting and conference spaces, a cafe and riverside restaurant.
Mr Winspear described it as a "once in-a-generation project".
"There have been some extraordinary engineering and logistic challenges to overcome and our team are very proud in what they have accomplished," he said.
The university wants to create a city-centre hub for entrepreneurs, start-up businesses and events, though the building will also remain available for council and civic use.
Funding for the scheme came from the city council, the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
The complex has only seen minor repairs and maintenance work since rebuilding work was carried out after bomb damage during World War II.
