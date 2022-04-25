Taylor Swift sends York fans surprise box of gifts
- Published
A group of die-hard Taylor Swift fans thought their Wildest Dreams had come true when they received a surprise parcel from the singer.
Members of the University of York's SwiftSoc returned from their Easter holidays to find the hefty package awaiting them.
They opened it to find a box of hoodies and other merchandise, along with a note signed by their idol.
"I can confirm I did cry; we were all very happy," said Hannah Desmond.
Society chief Ms Desmond said the parcel arrived about a month after a "mysterious message" from the Shake it Off singer's team.
She and other committee members had waited to open the well-stuffed goodie box until they were "all finally together in a meeting," she said.
"There was so much in it carrying it almost broke my arm," said fellow member Lauryn Clarke, who estimated the box weighed about 10kg (22lbs)
They opened the parcel to find it packed with a variety of gifts, and a message from Swift herself.
It read: "Hey University of York Swift Society, sending over some merch as a thank you for your support and also sending a big hug! Love, Taylor."
Ms Desmond said the fan club had been set up with the goal of being recognised by Swift, but no-one expected it to happen.
The students think that the singer discovered them through one of their TikTok videos which went viral last year.
When York's SwiftSoc was set up in 2015 it was the first of its kind. Since then about 40 other universities in the UK have followed suit and set up their own Taylor Swift Society,
