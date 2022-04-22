York fatal pub attack: Darren Pudsey named as victim

North Yorkshire Police
Darren Pudsey died in hospital on Thursday

A man who died after being attacked outside a pub in York has been named.

Darren Pudsey, 45, from Upper Poppleton, York, was assaulted in front of The Terrace, on Fossgate, at about 22:20 BST on Tuesday.

Mr Pudsey, a father-of-four, died in hospital from his injuries on Thursday, North Yorkshire Police said.

A murder inquiry had been launched and a man, 38, arrested earlier in connection with the incident had been released on bail, the force added.

Officers previously said they were also investigating an earlier incident which happened at about 20:30 BST on Tuesday involving the same men in the same bar.

The force appealed for witnesses to come forward, saying CCTV footage revealed a number of people who may have witnessed either or both incidents.

