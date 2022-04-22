Leah Heyes: Mother to continue campaign to change drug laws
- Published
A mother whose daughter died after taking MDMA has vowed to continue her campaign to make it a specific offence to supply a child with drugs.
Kerry Roberts' daughter Leah Heyes, 15, died in 2019 after she took the Class A drug with a group of friends in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.
She wants a new law making selling drugs to under-16s a different offence, carrying longer prison sentences.
The government has said it has "no plans" to change the law.
Ms Roberts set up a petition for her campaign, which was signed by more than 10,000 people.
The Home Office responded to her plea, saying "as existing offences already apply for drug supply, we have no plans to make it a specific offence to supply a child with drugs".
Responding to the petition, which closed for signatures on 6 April, a spokesman said Leah's death was "a tragedy" but that the existing legislation was sufficient.
"This government's approach to them remains clear - we must prevent drug misuse in our communities and support people through treatment and recovery," he said.
"Given supply to a child under 16 is covered by the Misuse of Drugs Act the government does not have any plans to create an additional, specific offence."
Ms Roberts said she always knew a change in law would not happen immediately but said the setback has only made her "more determined than ever".
The family's campaign is supported by North Yorkshire MP Kevin Hollinrake, who said: "We've got this compelling case why we should do this, we have other people who support the idea.
"We need to build a coalition within Parliament and be very persistent with a minister until they say, 'yes I can understand why that is a priority'."
