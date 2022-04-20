Tory MP asks government to halt North Yorkshire asylum centre plan
A Conservative MP has called on the government to reconsider opening a unit for asylum seekers in his constituency.
Kevin Hollinrake has written to the home secretary objecting to the plan for a processing centre the village of Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire.
The MP said he did not believe the former RAF base "is the appropriate place to house up to 1,500 young male asylum seekers".
In his letter to Priti Patel, Mr Hollinrake said he was "supportive of providing safe harbour and government accommodation to those fleeing persecution" but he was concerned the village 10 miles (16km) north of York had limited access to medical services and only four buses a day.
"We have to acknowledge that whilst most asylum seekers of any demographic will be decent and law-abiding, in a population of up to 1,500 young single men there are bound to be some that are not. There is virtually no police presence in the village," he added.
He said on his Twitter feed that he had also met with the home secretary to discuss the issue.
He claimed the Home Office had failed to follow its own guidance on the location of such a facility which said that "asylum seekers should be placed in urban areas". He also said that there had been no consultation with the local council about the plan.
Mr Hollinrake, who represents Thirsk and Malton, said he would "strongly oppose" any planning application for the site and would urge local residents to seek a judicial review of the decision.
Last week, the MP said he had met the Immigration Minister to discuss the plans and added he had spoken to other MPs who had similar facilities in their constituencies and he said initial concerns about the impact on residents had not "been borne out in practice".
The base which closed in 2020 would be part of the government's new migration policy, which will see some asylum seekers' claims processed in Rwanda.
The Home Office previously said the Linton-on-Ouse site would "provide safe and secure accommodation for asylum seekers while their claim is considered".
