Selby: Children attacked by gang of masked youths
- Published
Three young children have been attacked by a group of masked teenagers in North Yorkshire.
The children, aged seven, eight and nine, were walking a dog in Selby when three older boys assaulted them.
The teens, who wore balaclavas, attacked the children on a field on 13 April between 13:00 BST and 14:30 BST, police said.
Anyone who saw video of the incident, thought to have been filmed by one of the gang, was asked to contact police.
The suspects wore tracksuits and were riding bikes when they threatened and attacked the children on a field behind the town's Flaxley Road allotments, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Local residents had been "shocked" by the assaults, which were thought to have been an "isolated incident", a force spokesperson said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.