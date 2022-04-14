Former RAF Linton-on-Ouse to become asylum centre
- Published
A former RAF station in North Yorkshire is to become an asylum seeker processing centre under new plans.
The Linton-on-Ouse site, which closed in 2020, will be a bespoke asylum reception centre to cut the cost of housing refugees, the government said.
It is part of the Home Office's new migration policy, which will see some asylum seekers' claims processed in Rwanda.
The proposals have been criticised by refugee organisations.
The Home Office said the policy would see those who made "dangerous, illegal or unnecessary journeys" to the UK sent to Rwanda and if their asylum request was approved they would be resettled there.
It added it also wanted to address "the unacceptable £4.7m per day cost to the taxpayer" of housing migrants in hotels by creating a nationwide dispersal system.
Linton-on-Ouse would be part of that system and the Home Office said it was working to transform the North Yorkshire site to "provide safe and secure accommodation for asylum seekers while their claim is considered".
'New opportunities'
Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative MP for the area, said he appreciated that residents would have concerns and had met the Immigration Minister to discuss the plans.
Mr Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: "I have been assured the time limit for any asylum seekers to remain at the site will be 180 days and I have ensured the minister is clear this must be stuck to, to ensure those waiting for decisions are not unduly delayed.
"It is crucial those being processed are housed in suitable and appropriate settings, with recreation and social facilities to enable those individuals to live as normal a life as possible."
He added he had spoken to other MPs who had similar facilities in their constituencies and he said initial concerns about the impact on residents had not "been borne out in practice".
The Linton-on-Ouse site should create about 300 jobs, as well as "new business opportunities in catering and other areas", Mr Hollinrake said.
What impact is this going to have? The views of Linton residents
Engineer Stuart Cartier said people would be very concerned and believed issues had arisen when immigrants were housed at a hotel near York.
"Crime was one of the things we got told about. People were very concerned about their families and their property," he said.
"This coming along now is not going to improve things."
Linton resident and education worker Jade Bovington said people there wanted to help those seeking asylum, but had questions about how it would affect services in the area.
"I want to see the base put to good use and I embrace the idea to help other people. All we want to know is what impact is it going to have on our village?"
Mya Aston, who works in retail, said she thought it was a positive step.
"I think it's a great idea. These people coming from those countries obviously need help."
Dave Smith, from Rawcliffe, a few miles from Linton, said he welcomed the decision.
"We all need to do our bit. Given that Linton-on-Ouse has been available, why hasn't this facility been used for Afghan or Ukrainian refugees already?"
Jenny Stewart, who has lived in the village for 83 years, said the centre "has to be somewhere".
"These people have to have somewhere to go. I suppose we will all be a bit concerned about things we don't know.
"But we didn't know about the airmen when they came here all those years ago."
Linton-on-Ouse Parish Council said it had not been consulted about the government's plans and had no knowledge of them.
A council spokesperson said: "We understand there will be many questions raised regarding the proposals.
"We will be working hard to ensure communication lines remain open about the details."
Meanwhile, Nicola David, who chairs Ripon City of Sanctuary, which works to promote a culture of welcome for refugees and those looking for asylum, said the new policy was about getting asylum seekers "off our shores".
"I can't imagine the government is going to be sending Ukrainian men to Rwanda to be processed. I think this highlights the fundamental racism in our system.
"I think it is very unfortunate we are going be having one of these processing centres in North Yorkshire. All these people have done is to come here to seek safety and we are punishing them."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.