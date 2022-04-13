Zoe Zaremba inquest: Lack of support for autistic woman, says report
An autistic woman wrongly diagnosed with a personality disorder before her death faced a "lack of understanding and support" an inquest has heard.
Zoe Zaremba, 25, was found dead near her home in Aiskew, North Yorkshire, following an overdose in June 2020.
An independent review found "limited understanding of autism" from those involved in Ms Zaremba's care.
The report, commissioned by Tees Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust, also found a lack of specialist services.
Ms Zaremba's mother has previously told the inquest in Northallerton that her daughter was "driven to her death'' by the incorrect diagnosis.
The inquest has heard Zoe was diagnosed with autism aged 16 and, in the four years leading up to her death, was stuck in a cycle of self-harm and hospital admissions.
'Difficult, hostile and challenging'
Independent review author Phillip Robertson told the inquest there was "limited understanding of autism from those involved in Zoe's case".
He said staff had struggled with Zoe's processing delay - a slower response to stimuli - and believed she was being "difficult, hostile and challenging," he said.
"There were layers of support but it was not co-ordinated," he said.
The inquest heard Zoe was "plagued" by thoughts of her misdiagnosis after staff on an inpatient ward accidentally revealed it to her.
The NHS trust said it accepted all findings and recommendations in the independent review, and training was under way with the trust working through an action plan.
Ann Marshall, deputy director of nursing at the trust, said Zoe's was ''a particularly sad case".
"Doctors were trying to do the best they could under a complex situation," she said.
The inquest will continue on Wednesday.
