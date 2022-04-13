Thomas Junior Marshall jailed for axe attack
A man who smashed his way into a house with an axe and threatened the people inside has been jailed for eight years.
Thomas Junior Marshall, 26, had waged a campaign of abuse against a woman when he turned up at her relative's home.
He smashed windows with the axe and chased a 59-year-old man upstairs who barricaded himself inside a bedroom as Marshall hacked at the door.
Marshall, who admitted seven charges at York Crown Court, must also serve a further four years on extended licence.
He pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, stalking, two charges of common assault, criminal damage, sending a threatening message, and resisting a police officer.
The offences were committed over the course of a few days in North Yorkshire last October.
Det Con Nicola McQue said Marshall, previously of Northallerton, had made "wild and unfounded accusations" against the woman, her family and her neighbours.
His escalating anger "got completely out of control", she said, resulting in the attack which left his targets "scared for their lives".
"I hope he gets the help he needs while in prison to ensure he is no longer a danger to anyone else," she said.
Marshall was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190 and ordered to forfeit the axe.
