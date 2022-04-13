Bogus roofer can only repay £11 to elderly victims
- Published
A bogus roofer who defrauded two elderly couples for almost £2,000 can only repay £11.20 in compensation to his victims.
Gerald Johnston conned two homeowners into forking over cash for unnecessary and substandard work, officials said.
In one case, he drove a blind man to his local Post Office to withdraw money.
A proceeds of crime hearing was told he had gained £1,968.53 from his crimes, but only had assets of £11.20.
Authorities sought to reclaim the cash after Johnston, formerly of Carlton, near Goole, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and engaging in a misleading practice in 2021.
He was jailed for two years and banned from doing roofing or property repairs anywhere in the UK for five years.
North Yorkshire Trading Standards said Johnston had cold-called a couple in their 70s near Selby in 2018, just days after he had completed a 12-month suspended sentence for similar offences.
He agreed a price of £250 for the work with the homeowner, who was blind and has since died.
Later Johnston told him further works were needed and the price would be £500.
He was paid in cash and drove the man to the village post office to withdraw additional cash for the extra work.
Significantly overcharged
An expert appointed by Trading Standards found the works were unnecessary and unwarranted and work to the chimney stack was so bad it would need partially rebuilding.
In the same week a couple in their 70s in the Doncaster area paid him between £200 and £250 for work he said was needed to their roof.
After claiming further repairs were needed he gave the couple a bill for £1,380 - they had expected to pay £600.
An expert concluded the works were inappropriate, substandard, unfit for purpose and Johnston had significantly overcharged.
He was identified from CCTV from the village post office, where he had accompanied the blind man, after he was recognised by trading standards officers from his previous offending.
A judge at York Crown Court ordered him to repay the £11.20 in compensation to his victims and warned if he were to come into money he would be required to repay the rest.
