Nigel Adams: Selby and Ainsty MP to stand down at election
Conservative MP Nigel Adams has confirmed he will step down at the next general election in 2024.
Mr Adams - who is also a minister without portfolio - was first elected as Selby and Ainsty's MP in 2010 and has defended the seat three times in the constituency.
He won with a majority of more than 20,000 votes at the last election.
Mr Adams, 55, said he wanted to spend time on other interests after more than a decade in parliament.
The MP was appointed to his post in the Cabinet Office during a cabinet reshuffle by Boris Johnson in September.
He was previously the Minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
In September, a spokesperson for Mr Adams defended him after he was filmed swearing at a veteran pro-EU campaigner who approached him outside the Houses of Parliament.
