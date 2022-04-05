Copmanthorpe homemade explosives find leads to fifth arrest
- Published
A fifth person has been arrested in connection with an investigation into homemade explosives found in a garden.
North Yorkshire Police said a number of devices were discovered in Copmanthorpe, near York, at about 16:00 BST on Sunday.
Four people, two men and two women, were arrested following a search of a second property in the village.
Officers did not give details of the fifth arrest, but said all five had now been released on conditional bail.
They are due to answer bail in May, a spokesperson added.
On Monday, the force reassured residents the incident was not believed to be terror-related.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.